Date, time and venue confirmed for Brighton v Worthing Sussex Senior Cup final

Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium will once again host the final, which will be contested by the Seagulls' under-23s and Isthmian Premier leaders Worthing.

The final will take place on Tuesday, May 10 and will kick-off at 7.45pm. Ticket information for the fixture will be released in due course.

Albion's young guns have beaten Haywards Heath Town, Chichester City, Eastbourne Town and Horsham en route to the final.

The Sussex County FA have confirmed the date, time and venue of the 2022 Sussex Senior Cup final. Picture by Chris Neal

The Mackerel Men, meanwhile, have overcome Seaford Town, Lewes, Bognor Regis Town and Three Bridges, scoring 16 goals in the process.

The two teams last met in the Sussex Senior Cup during the curtailed 2019-20 campaign. Brighton under-23s beat Worthing 3-2 in the semi-finals on March 3, 2020.