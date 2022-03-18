Brighton pair called up to England under-21 squad

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and defender Tariq Lamptey have been included in Lee Carsley's squad for the home game against Andorra and the trip to Albania.

The Young Lions entertain Andorra at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Friday, March 25 (7.45pm kick-off) before travelling to Elbasan Arena four days later to take on Albania (7.45pm kick-off).

England sit three points behind Group G leaders Czech Republic, albeit with two games in hand, as they bid to reach the finals in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Lamptey made his debut at under-21 level in September 2020 against Austria in a 2-1 win, having previously been capped at under-18, 19 and 20 level.

The right wing-back has made 24 appearances for Albion this season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Rushworth has spent the campaign on loan at League Two outfit Walsall, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has yet to win a cap for England under-21s. Rushworth received his first under-21s call-up in October as a replacement for Lincoln City's West Bromwich Albion loanee keeper Josh Griffiths.

The stopper, who spent time on loan at Worthing during the 2019-20 season, was previously named in England under-19 and under-20 squads but failed to win any caps.