Diego Gomez | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton began their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer is adamant Brighton have to see out games better if they want to secure European football this season.

The Seagulls suffered late disappointment against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, with Rodrigo Muniz securing an added-time equaliser at the Amex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Matt O’Riley opened the scoring from the spot in the first half, Fabian Hurzeler’s men had chances to double their lead after the break.

But Albion were left to rue missed opportunities when Marco Silva’s side netted a late leveller to share the points on the opening weekend.

Last term, Brighton took the lead 11 times in the Premier League but failed to convert their advantages into victories. That meant the Seagulls missed out on potential European football, finishing eighth and four points behind Nottingham Forest.

And that is something Shearer has pinpointed has to change this if the Seagulls want to earn a spot in Europe’s top competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Shearer’s Brighton verdict

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Newcastle United striker said: ‘Since the start of last season they’ve led 11 times and they haven’t won one game.

‘That probably cost them a place in Europe and the same thing happened (against Fulham).

‘They had one big chance from Gruda to get that second goal, but they didn’t and they cost themselves in the last few minutes of the game. That has to change for them going forward.’

Rodrigo Muniz netted a late equaliser against Brighton on Saturday. | Getty Images

There was plenty of controversy in the second period, with Fulham hoping for two penalties after challenges on Calvin Bassey and Josh King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was the challenge on King from Yasin Ayari, which was highlighted by Shearer’s fellow pundit Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney on potential Fulham penalties against Brighton

The ex-Manchester United ace felt Brighton were lucky to get away with the decision and felt the call could’ve been overturned if there was more appeals from Silva’s men.

‘I think it’s a difficult one for the referee. Fulham were pushing and trying to get bodies into the box and the ball breaks.

‘Josh King just gets there before the defender and you’ve definitely seen them given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That could definitely be a penalty but the reaction from the Fulham players around him is not big enough. They need to convince the referee that it was a penalty and I don’t think they did that.

‘You want the penalty there. It’s not big enough where they can overturn it. I’d be asking the question of a penalty if I was in that position.’