Carlos Baleba. | Getty Images

Carlos Baleba has registered 77 appearances for Brighton following his £23m move from Lille in 2023.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Barber has responded to Manchester United’s reported interest in Carlos Baleba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed Ruben Amorim’s side were keen on the midfielder, who is considered to be one of the most talented in his position in world football.

He reported: “Man Utd contact Brighton via intermediaries to explore conditions of deal for Carlos Baleba. #BHAFC do not plan to sell this summer & all sides aware move may be unrealistic. But #MUFC keen + should know in coming days if plausible or not.”

However, with speculation emerging over Baleba’s future, Barber has since responded to those claims at BBC Radio Sussex’s Fans’ Forum.

The Albion chief insisted Manchester United have not made contact over the August 2023 arrival, who still has three-years remaining on his current Amex Stadium contract. And has labelled the rumoured interest in the midfielder as ‘speculation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba’s Brighton career so far

Carlos Baleba. | Getty Images

After coming through the ranks with French outfit Lille, Baleba made the move to the Amex Stadium in August 2023 for £23.2m.

Since then, the four-cap Cameroon international has registered 77 appearances for the Seagulls and has also netted four and provided two assists in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City during his time on the south coast, with Manchester United the latest to register an interest.

Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League last season and have already signed Brian Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon. But former Old Trafford favourite Rio Ferdinand has said he wants his old club to splash the cash to land Baleba this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There's only one name I'm thinking about, I've got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need.

"If it were me, I'd splash the cash on Baleba. He’s got the energy, the legs, the tactical awareness – everything you need to dominate midfield.”