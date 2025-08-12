Fabian Hurzeler. | Getty Images

Brighton have already sold two big names in Joao Pedro and Pervis Estupinan this summer.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler has made it clear Brighton are not just a selling club after the departures of Joao Pedro and Pervis Estupinan.

The duo are the two notable departures from the Amex Stadium this summer, with the Brazilian striker making the move to Chelsea for £60m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Estupinan, who registered 100 appearances during a three-year stay on the south coast, sealed a switch to AC Milan for a fee in the region of £17m.

Albion, though, have made it clear the talented midfielder, who still has three-years remaining on his current deal, is not for sale this summer.

Amid speculation over the 21-year-old’s future, Hurzeler appeared on BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club where he spoke at length over Brighton’s summer so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the head coach was adamant the Seagulls have proved they are not just a selling club.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton transfer promise

Carlos Baleba. | Getty Images

When asked if he worries about losing key players under Albion’s transfer model, the Brighton boss said: “No chance. I don’t feel fear, I’m honest.

“I’m not afraid of anything because the only thing we can do is be the best version we can be every day, like work as hard as we can.

“All the other things we can’t influence so we have to really focus on us. I am sure we have big potential and I am very convinced we can have a big season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sure, we can’t spend the money like the big teams but one of our biggest values is togetherness. And if you stay together, if we try to push our limits and increase the boundaries then I’m sure we can compete with big teams.

“It’s not easy but we proved it last season that we were a very competitive team without Joao Pedro. For sure, Pedro is an unbelievable player and we can’t replace him with one player but we can replace him as a team. That’s our focus.

“We don’t talk about problems, of course we can talk about problems and selling the best players. But it’s about finding solutions and we are a club who always finds solutions and I’m sure in the future we will find solutions.

“That’s our model, we have to accept it and to prove as a club that we aren’t only selling players. There were big offers for other players in the summer and the winter and we proved we are not selling every player. We have to see these types of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course there were some big players who left the club in Pervis and Joao but there are new players who are coming into the club and the togetherness we have we can compete with the big teams, who might be individually better than us.”