Data experts Opta have predicted where Brighton and Co will finish in the Premier League this season. | Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Brighton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace final Premier League positions in 2025-26 after latest transfers

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:08 BST

There is just over a week to go until Brighton kick-start their Premier League season against Fulham.

The countdown is on until Brighton get their 2025-26 Premier League campaign underway.

The Seagulls welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium on August 15, with Fabian Hurzeler’s men looking to start the new season with maximum points.

Indeed, there will be a number of fresh faces in the squad, with Albion adding six players to the side throughout the transfer window.

Do-young Yoon, Tommy Watson, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli and Charlampos Kostoulas have all arrived this summer as Brighton look to improve on last season’s eighth-placed finish.

There have also been a number of outgoings, with Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adringra departing, while Manchester United have reportedly registered an interest in Carlos Baleba.

But is European football a possibility for Hurzeler’s side next season?

Data analysts Opta have unveiled their supercomputer for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which will update every week based on real-word data.

With the opening day right now just over a week away, here’s where they have currently predicted Albion to finish next season.

Predicted Premier League finish - 20th.

1. Sunderland

Predicted Premier League finish - 20th. | Getty Images

Predicted Premier League finish - 19th.

2. Leeds United

Predicted Premier League finish - 19th. | Getty Images

Predicted Premier League finish - 18th.

3. Burnley

Predicted Premier League finish - 18th. | Getty Images

Predicted Premier League finish - 17th.

4. Wolves

Predicted Premier League finish - 17th. | Wolves via Getty Images

