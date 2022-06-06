Brighton goalkeeper handed first senior international call-up

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has been named in the Netherlands’ senior squad for the first time.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:34 pm

The 22-year-old has been added to Oranje’s squad for the UEFA Nations League Group 4 games against Wales and Poland on Wednesday [June 8] and Saturday [June 11] respectively after Norwich City stopper Tim Krul suffered an injury in training.

The Dutch opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a convincing 4-1 away win over neighbours Belgium on Friday.

Scherpen, who has 15 caps for the Netherlands under-21s, moved to Sussex in July 2021 after a two-year spell at Dutch giants Ajax.

The six-foot-nine keeper made his Albion debut in the 2-1 (after extra-time) victory at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round on January 8.

Scherpen signed for Belgian Jupiler Pro League club KV Oostende on loan for the remainder of the season on January 31.

The Dutch stopper made seven appearances for De Kustboys, keeping two clean sheets.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has been named in the Netherlands’ senior squad for the first time. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

