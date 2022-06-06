Brighton goalkeeper handed first senior international call-up

The 22-year-old has been added to Oranje’s squad for the UEFA Nations League Group 4 games against Wales and Poland on Wednesday [June 8] and Saturday [June 11] respectively after Norwich City stopper Tim Krul suffered an injury in training.

The Dutch opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a convincing 4-1 away win over neighbours Belgium on Friday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scherpen, who has 15 caps for the Netherlands under-21s, moved to Sussex in July 2021 after a two-year spell at Dutch giants Ajax.

The six-foot-nine keeper made his Albion debut in the 2-1 (after extra-time) victory at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round on January 8.

Scherpen signed for Belgian Jupiler Pro League club KV Oostende on loan for the remainder of the season on January 31.

The Dutch stopper made seven appearances for De Kustboys, keeping two clean sheets.