Brighton 'haven't had a bid' from Manchester City for popular defender

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar first campaign in England following his £16m move from La Liga outfit Getafe last August.

The left back made 35 Premier League starts and won Albion’s 2021-22 Player’s Player and Player of the Season.

Cucurella’s stunning debut season has subsequently caught the eye of champions City and FA Cup runners-up Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion have yet to receive a transfer offer from Premier League title-holders Manchester City for defender Marc Cucurella, The Athletic has reported. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Speaking to The Athletic, Seagulls owner Tony Bloom revealed the club had yet to receive a Sky Blues offer for the defender.

He said: “Marc is a tremendous player, a tremendous person,” Bloom said. “He’s brilliant for the dressing room.

“The players love him, Graham and the coaches, love him, I love him, the fans love him.

“He was unbelievably good last season, his first season in the Premier League.

“We’re hoping for more to come and we haven’t had a bid for him.”

Bloom refused to speculate on the Spaniard’s future but admitted Brighton wouldn’t stand in Cucurella’s way if City submitted a suitable transfer offer.

He said: “I’m not going to speculate on individual players we may or may not get bids for.

“The fact that there is speculation and there is interest in our players, I always view that as a positive. It hasn’t always been like that.

“There’s less than three or four clubs where some of the players are not for sale.

“We’ve got to be realistic if a certain bid comes in and the player wants to move, the player will move, but we are not anticipating, we’re not looking for our best players to move on.