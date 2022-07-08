Rising Brighton star scouted by Barcelona seals season-long loan move

The 20-year-old spent the last campaign on loan with Walsall, where he made 43 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Rushworth, who has spent time on loan at Worthing and was reportedly scouted by Spanish giants FC Barcelona, will now spend the campaign with at the LNER Stadium.

Speaking to Albion’s website, first team goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts said, “Carl had an excellent loan spell with Walsall last season, culminating in him winning their Player of the Season award and being a regular member of the England under 21 squad - as a result there was a lot of interest from clubs this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper and England under-21 star Carl Rushworth has joined League One Lincoln City on loan for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Lincoln represents a new challenge in a team that has a history of developing loan goalkeepers. It is a step up in terms of division in the EFL, and Carl will relish that.

"We wish him well for the season ahead and will be watching closely and monitoring his progress and development.”

Speaking to Lincoln’s website, head coach Mark Kennedy said: “We are absolutely delighted that Carl has chosen us ahead of a host of League One clubs for this loan.

"He is an outstanding goalkeeper, with all the attributes to play at the very highest level, and had a really impressive first loan in the EFL last season.

“We have tracked Carl and made Brighton aware of our interest in him for several months, so we are delighted that everything has now been agreed so that Carl can join the group from Monday.

“In Sam [Long] and Jordan [Wright] we have two really talented young goalkeepers of our own and we remain committed to their continued individual long-term development.”