Potter ended a three-year reign as Albion manager last week, when he signed a five-year-deal worth £50 million to become head coach at Chelsea.

Crofts has been named as interim head coach until Brighton’s board name a new manager and the former tough-tackling midfielder believes the vacant role is one that will attract a high number of applicants.

Crofts said: “This job would be really attractive, its unique club in many different ways, from where it is to where it is now.

"I think there would be so many people interested and the calibre of people would be very very high. It’s a very good football club in a very good place and always looking to improve and move forward.”

Potter leaves the south coast having led Brighton to their highest ever top flight finish last season (ninth) and with the club currently in fourth in the Premier League table – having lost one of their first six games.

Crofts, an Brighton U21’s coach under Potter, said the 47-year-olds work at Albion helped make the club what it is today.

The interim head coach said: “Graham had a really good platform to work from and similar to what the next manager will have an even better platform.

"Graham is always really respectful of that and in terms of the work done prior to his arrival, Graham has taken that further.

"He has implemented a style and identity that he wanted to implement, players really bought into it and along with the environment he created, the recruitment and so many factors that go into making the club better.

"I think he had such a positive impact on that. In terms of where the group is at now in terms of the football it has been playing, it’s the best we have seen at the football club, maybe ever. All the hard work that has gone into that behind the scenes. It’s an exciting time.”

