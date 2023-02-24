Brighton injury update: Latest news on Levi Colwill, Danny Welbeck and Pervis Estupinan

Brighton will be looking to get back to winning ways and reach the quarter final of the FA Cup when they face Stoke City on Tuesday, February 28.

Albion travel to the Bet365 Stadium for their fifth round tie in this historic competition off the back of their first loss in 2023.

A 1-0 defeat to fellow high-flyers Fulham at the Amex Stadium was the Seagulls’ first defeat in seven games. Despite the result, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still in contention for European football next season, sitting six points off a Europa League qualifying spot in seventh place.

Brighton can also quality for the Europa League group stages through winning the FA Cup and are currently the fifth-highest ranked side left in the draw – behind Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham.

The south coast side have never won the famous trophy, reaching the final once in 1983 and losing 4-0 to Manchester United in a replay at Wembley, having drew the original game 2-2.

To reach this year’s last eight, Brighton will have to beat 2011 runners-up Stoke City. The Potters have been struggling in the Championship this season, sitting in 17th place, nine points off the relegation zone.

Despite their poor league performance, Michael O’Neil’s side have made it to the last 16 of the FA Cup for the second consecutive season, defeating Hartlepool and Stevenage to book their place in the fifth round.

The home side will also take confidence from their recent run of results against Albion, having not lost any of their ten previous meetings, winning eight and drawing two.

Here is the latest news on the Brighton injury front ahead of the cup clash.

1 . Danny Welbeck - calf Welbeck has not featured for Albion since coming off injured with a calf issue in the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth three weeks ago. Having not yet returned to training, it is unlikely he will feature in Tuesday's game. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . Pervis Estupinan - thigh The in-form full back came off in the 62nd minute of the defeat to Fulham with a thigh problem. De Zerbi said post-match it was 'not a big problem' , so the Ecuadorian is likely to feature against Stoke in some capacity. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3 . Levi Colwill - quadricep The on-loan Chelsea defender has missed the last five games with a quadricep injury picked up in training. De Zerbi confirmed last week that the 19-year-old would be available for Tuesday's game. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion in actio during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) The young midfielder was taken off after sustaining a knock in the Bournemouth game on February 4 and has not featured since. Has also not been seen in training, so seems unlikely to feature on Tuesday. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales