Facundo Buonanotte will make his full Brighton debut tonight against Stoke City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Argentinian midfielder has been named in Roberto De Zerbi’s starting line up for the first time since joining the club from for Rosario Central for £5.3m in January.

The 18-year-old, who has previously made two substitute appearances for Albion in the Premier League, will line up alongside Moises Caicedo in a two-man midfield.

De Zerbi makes four other changes to the side that lost 1-0 at home to Fulham ten days ago.

Cup goalkeeper Jason Steele returns in between the sticks; while the right side of the team is re-vamped with the inclusion of Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento for Joel Veltman and the injured Solly March respectively.

Pervis Estupiñán has not travelled and Pascal Gross has been named in the left-back position.

Skipper Lewis Dunk will make his 400th appearance for the club, and be partnered alongside Jan Paul Van Hecke, who has not started a game since the draw away at Leicester a month ago.

Danny Welbeck is re-named on the bench; alongside youth-team prospects Tom McGill, Andrew Moran and Jack Hinshelwood.

Albion will be attempting to reach the quarter final of the FA Cup for the third time in six years.

Their opponents have been struggling in the Championship this season, losing six of their last ten games, sitting 17th in the Championship table.

Manager Alex Neil has made seven changes to tonight’s side following the 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall.