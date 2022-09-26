Brighton join Tottenham and West Ham in race to sign Italian international

The 23-year-old had a stand-out season in Serie A last season, scoring four goals and assisting three in 36 games, leading to a call-up for the national side in June this year.

He has won three international caps, including a cameo appearance in Azzurri’s 1-0 win over England in Milan last Friday (September 23).

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs fancy their chances of signing the Italian, with manager Antonio Conte keen on the idea of signing a midfielder who can bring goals from a central position.

Davide Frattesi made a cameo appearance in Italy's 1-0 win over England in Milan last Friday (September 23).

The midfielder signed a one-year extension on his Sassuolo contract in March, keeping him at the club until June 2026 and increasing his pay significantly.

Frattesi was signed for the Neroverdi from Roma in 2017, for a reported £4.5m, by Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The promising midfielder is expected to cost £25m, meaning he is likely to be Albion’s price range, following the £16m compensation paid by Chelsea for Graham Potter and the £60m transfer fee received for Marc Cucurella from the same club.

Frattesi would be potentially interested in linking up with his old boss, who he has previously described as his ‘mentor’.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

West Ham are also believed to be interested in adding another creative midfielder to their squad, having recently signed Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.