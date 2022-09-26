Brighton midfielder a doubt for Liverpool game after falling ill on international duty
Enock Mwepu has returned to England for medical tests are falling unwell whilst on international duty with Zambia.
Wesley Ngongo, Zambia's team doctor, said the midfielder has been was unable to train with the team after arriving in West Africa, where he was hospitalised for four days.
The Chipolopolo were beaten 1-0 by Mali on Friday in Bamako, with captain Mwepu unable to play, as well as Leicester City striker Patson Daka, who has also fallen ill.
Unlike Mwepu, Daka was able to train before falling ill, but was then sent to hospital for treatment and is currently recovering in the team's hotel.
It is unclear whether Mwepu will be available for Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge of Brighton this weekend, as they travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at 3pm on Saturday (October 1).
The 24-year-old has started the last two league games for Albion, playing alongside Alexis Mac Alister and Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park in the 2-1 loss away at Fulham and the 5-2 win at home to Daka’s Leicester City.