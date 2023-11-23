Brighton linked with former Nice midfielder but West Ham and Fulham also interested

Brighton have been linked with a move for versatile Torino player Adrien Tameze.

Adrien Tameze has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including Brighton. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Albion are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who can play across the defence and as a defensive midfielder.

However, the report claims the former Nice star is also on the radar of Premier League rivals West Ham and Fulham.

The Seagulls have been hit hard by injuries this season, with Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Lewis Dunk all having spells on the sidelines.

And Tutto claim Tameze's versatility makes him a good option for Roberto De Zerbi's squad, although he may cost up to €10 million (£8.7m) to secure his services.

Torino reportedly paid Hellas Verona €2.8m (£2.4m) to recruit him in the summer, where he signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

