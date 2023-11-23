Brighton linked with former Nice midfielder but West Ham and Fulham also interested
According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Albion are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who can play across the defence and as a defensive midfielder.
However, the report claims the former Nice star is also on the radar of Premier League rivals West Ham and Fulham.
The Seagulls have been hit hard by injuries this season, with Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Lewis Dunk all having spells on the sidelines.
And Tutto claim Tameze's versatility makes him a good option for Roberto De Zerbi's squad, although he may cost up to €10 million (£8.7m) to secure his services.
Torino reportedly paid Hellas Verona €2.8m (£2.4m) to recruit him in the summer, where he signed a deal until the summer of 2026.
The Lille-born player has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and has bagged two assists along the way. It is not stated if the Premier League teams will move for him in January or next summer.