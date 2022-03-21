Brighton loanee sent off in first half of Genoa win

The 22-year-old, who moved to Italy in January after he was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City, was shown a second yellow card after just 24 minutes for a foul on Il Toro's Armando Izzo.

But the Norwegian's dismissal did not stop the Rossoblù from recording their first victory in eight games. Manolo Portanova's 14th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Friday's win moved Genoa up to 19th in the table, and three points from safety.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leo Østigård was sent off in the first half of loan club Genoa's 1-0 Serie A home win over Torino on Friday evening. Picture by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Østigård has become a vital cog in a stingy Rossoblù defence. Since his move, the centre half has helped the Genoese keep five Serie A clean sheets in eight appearances.