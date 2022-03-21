Brighton star consulting Albion teammate over shock international switch

The French-born forward has reportedly put in a request to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to consider selecting him for the national team.

Maupay is eligible to play for La Albiceleste as his mother was born in the Argentinian city of Bernal. He also gained Argentinian citizenship when he turned 18.

The 25-year-old has 35 caps for France at youth level but has yet receive to a senior cap for the current FIFA World Cup holders.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay is eyeing a shock international switch. Picture by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking to Argentinian newspaper La Nacion in February, Maupay revealed he had discussed the proposed switch with Albion teammate, and Argentina international, Alexis Mac Allister.

But the former Brentford striker admitted he would have a tough choice to make if both the country of his birth and his mother's homeland came calling.

Maupay said: "With Alexis we group together, and we have a great friendship.

"On his last call to the national team I told him to talk to the coach about me, to tell him that there is a French nationalised Argentine who wants to play there.

"I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but playing for a national team would be amazing.

"It’s hard to imagine two managers calling you at the same time. If this were to happen, of course I’d have to decide."

