The Seagulls are looking for a new head coach to replace now Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The weekend has seen new contenders emerge in the race to become the next manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen remains the early favourite to take over from Graham Potter while former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi is thought to be under consideration by the Seagulls.

However, two candidates have been distanced from the role over the weekend according to a report from The Telegraph.

Steve Cooper, who is currently in charge of Brighton’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, is “not an option currently” according to the daily broadsheet.

The 42-year old former Swansea City gaffer led Forest back to the top flight last season via the EFL Championship play-offs and has been backed this summer with no less than 21 new signings.

His coaching style seemed to be one that would match up well at the AMEX Stadium but it appears that Brighton may not be planning to move for Welshman at this time.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is another contender who the same report suggests is unlikely to be the next Brighton manager.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton recently questioned why the Australian would “downgrade” from the Scottish Champions and it appears his comments may have been somewhat accurate.

The Telegraph claims that Postecoglou “is not currently minded to abandon the project he began with the Scottish club.”

The 57-year old is another with a coaching style that would seemingly suit Brighton but he has been in charge of Celtic for a little over a year and has the Hoops firing at the moment with a recent 4-0 Old Firm victory over rivals Rangers.

Postecoglou’s side also earned plaudits for taking the game to Real Madrid when the European champions traveled to Glasgow in the Champions League last week, where the Spaniards eventually ran out 3-0 winners.