The Norwegian head coach is the favourite to take over at the AMEX and replace the new Chelsea manager.

Graham Potter has left Brighton & Hove Albion to become the new head coach of Premier League rivals Chelsea and the Seagulls are no looking for a new boss.

The Englishman leaves after three seasons in charge at the AMEX and the club have turned their attention to recruiting a replacement to fill the vacancy.

The early front runner for the job appears to be Norwegian manager Kjetil Knutsen who is currently in charge of Eliteserien side Bodø/Glimt.

Here is everything you need to know about Knutsen including his age, career statistics and honours as a manager:

Who is Kjetil Knutsen?

Kjetil Knutsen is a Norwegian football manager who is currently in charge of Bodø/Glimt who play in the Eliteserien - the top flight of Norwegian domestic football.

The 53-year old has been with Bodø/Glimt since 2019 having previously managed Norwegian lower league sides Fyllingsdalen and Åsane.

His first managerial role came in the fifth tier of Norwegian football with TIL Hovding where he led them to two promotions over a nine year spell between 1995 and 2004.

After being sacked by Åsane in 2016 he became assistant manager at Bodø/Glimt then head coach.

Kjetil Knutsen win percentage and honours

Knutsen has achieved great success with Bodø/Glimt since becoming head coach in 2018.

He won back-to-back Eliteserien titles in 2020 and 2021 and Knutsen was named the Eliteserien Coach of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He has caught the eye of many football fans across Europe due to the performances of Bodø/Glimt in European football, most notably in last season’s UEFA Europa League where they beat Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1 in the group stage.

Overall he has been in charge of Bodø/Glimt for 187 matches in all competitions and has won 106 while drawing 46 and losing 35 for an overall win percentage of 56.68%.

Kjetil Knutsen links to previous jobs

Brighton are not the first club to be linked with an interest in the Norwegian head coach to fill their managerial vacancy.

Norwich City were heavily linked with Knutsen in November last year following the departure of Daniel Farke but would go on to appoint Dean Smith.