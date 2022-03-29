Brighton midfielder close to sealing West Brom switch after triggering clause

The Express & Star has reported that the Seagulls have negotiated a clause in the Republic of Ireland international's loan agreement that would see him sign permanently for the Baggies if he played a certain amount of games.

The Express & Star understands that the 22-year-old has surpassed that figure and West Brom are now obliged to complete a transfer which is worth £900,000.

Molumby moved to the Midlands on a season-long loan in August. He has made 24 appearances in the Championship, scoring once.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is set to make his loan move to Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion permanent. Picture by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The midfielder has also spent time on loan at Millwall and Preston North End since making his senior Brighton debut in 2017.

Molumby is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and could feature in tonight [Tuesday]'s home friendly with Lithuania.