The 22-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Albion's goalless Premier League draw against Norwich City at the Amex on Saturday.

Moder, who has made 28 appearances for the Seagulls this season, sustained was withdrawn on 88 minutes, five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

A statement posted on Brighton's website said: "Jakub Moder has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which will rule him out for a significant period of time.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder has suffered a 'devastating blow' that will keep him on the sidelines for a 'significant period of time'. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

"The Poland international suffered the injury during yesterday’s draw against Norwich City at the Amex, and further diagnosis today has revealed the rupture."

Speaking on Moder's injury, Albion head coach Graham Potter added: "This is a devastating blow for Jakub.

"He has made such good progress for us this season and had just played an integral part in helping Poland qualify for the World Cup with victory over Sweden.

"Everyone will want to know how long he will be sidelined.

"It’s too early to speculate other than to say he faces a significant period of rehabilitation.

"Naturally he will have all the support from the club during his recovery."

Brighton, who sit 13th in the Premier League, travel to Champions League-chasing Arsenal on Saturday.