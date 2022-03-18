The Seagulls' stunning form at the start of the season should see them finish well clear of the relegation zone, but their current form will certainly be of concern to the side, as their slide down the Premier League table continues.
After the international break concludes, Brighton will start April with a home clash to bottom of the table Norwich City, before a daunting trio of trips to Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City back to back.
Following the 2-0 loss to Spurs earlier in the week, opposition manager gave his verdict on Brighton, and said: "You can see an idea of football, they like to play football, during the game they can change the system.
"It is working very well, and to work with the same team for many years for improvement in a tactical aspect, I think they compliment the manager because I think he is very very good.
"Honestly to play against Brighton is not easy and I think tonight we played a better game than we played in the game in the FA Cup.
"The result [FA Cup] was a bit unfair because they shoot a lot, and they were unlucky in that game. Tonight I think we deserved it much more.”
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to Wednesday's loss continues: