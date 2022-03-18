Brighton & Hove Albion will be grateful for some respite in the international break, after losing their last six games on the bounce.

The Seagulls' stunning form at the start of the season should see them finish well clear of the relegation zone, but their current form will certainly be of concern to the side, as their slide down the Premier League table continues.

After the international break concludes, Brighton will start April with a home clash to bottom of the table Norwich City, before a daunting trio of trips to Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City back to back.

Following the 2-0 loss to Spurs earlier in the week, opposition manager gave his verdict on Brighton, and said: "You can see an idea of football, they like to play football, during the game they can change the system.

"It is working very well, and to work with the same team for many years for improvement in a tactical aspect, I think they compliment the manager because I think he is very very good.

"Honestly to play against Brighton is not easy and I think tonight we played a better game than we played in the game in the FA Cup.

"The result [FA Cup] was a bit unfair because they shoot a lot, and they were unlucky in that game. Tonight I think we deserved it much more.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to Wednesday's loss continues:

1. New bidders emerge for Chelsea London-based equity firm Aethel Partners are said to have submitted a bid for Chelsea in excess of £2 billion. The deadline for bids to buy the club is at 9pm this evening, as they look for a quick sale. (ESPN) Photo Sales

2. Neves to Barca off the table Barcelona are said to have “totally ruled out” the possibility of signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with his asking price said to be too dear for the Catalan giants to afford. Manchester United have also been linked with the player. (Sport) Photo Sales

3. Haaland close to decision The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to learn where Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland intends to move in the summer within less than two weeks. A release clause will allow him to leave for just over £63m at the end of the season. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Pogba to make call after quitting Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to decide his next career only once his contract with the club expires this summer. Ligue 1 giants PSG are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing the French ace. (Telegraph) Photo Sales