Brighton player ratings vs Liverpool: One perfect 10 and one 9 as Albion secure memorable comeback victory

Jack Hinshelwood scored a dramatic late winner within seconds of coming onto the pitch as Brighton came from behind to beat Liverpool.

In a crucial match for their feint hopes of qualifying for Europe, Albion fell behind against the champions after just nine minutes.

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring after some lax Brighton defending.

The man who got the classy assist, Conor Bradley, could have doubled the visitors’ lead when he was left in far too much space but he let Brighton off the hook with a wasteful finish.

The hosts took control of proceedings after that miss and deservedly levelled through Yasin Ayari.

It came after a lovely team move with some fine, one-touch passing.

It looked like the first-half would end level but both managers’ team talks changed after a bizarre moment.

After a free-kick was taken short, Dominik Szoboszlai somehow lobbed Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle and restored Liverpool’s lead – right before the half-time whistle.

Albion responded well in the second half, with Brajan Gruda running the show.

The German, 20, nearly had a second assist to his name after his brilliant back-heel found Dany Welbeck, whose shot was saved by Alisson.

Mo Salah missed an even bigger chance at the other end and Brighton took full advantage.

It was Fabian Hurzeler’s substitutions that paid dividends.

Kaoru Mitoma scored four minutes after replacing Simon Adingra. It was a fine finish on the rebound after Welbeck’s effort was saved.

As the hosts searched for a winner, four more subs were made. Among them were Matt O’Riley and Jack Hinshelwood who combined for the winning goal on the 85th minute.

Hinshelwood, 20, was the man who found the net from close range within one minute of replacing Yankuba Minteh.

The goal was almost immediately ruled out by the linesman but VAR intervened and corrected the decision – awarding the goal to Brighton, cue bedlam in the Amex.

The hosts held on for a vital victory in their quest to finish eighth, which COULD be enough to achieve UEFA Conference League qualification if other results go their way.

Here are our player ratings:

Bart Verbruggen – 6: Easy save from Mo Salah but nothing he could do about Liverpool’s opener moments later. Never should have been beaten by Szoboszlai from the angle the Liverpool midfielder was at. Simple catch from Elliot’s long-range effort. Great reaction save to deny Salah and it was pivotal as Brighton made it 2-2 shortly afterwards.

Pervis Estupiñán – 7: Two dreadful shots in the first half but he was getting into good areas. Did really well in build-up to Welbeck’s second-half chance – a driving run forward caused havoc before he found Gruda. A solid performance defensively to keep Salah quiet.

Adam Webster – 7: Made life a bit too easy for Bradley for the opening goal but his pass was key to the equaliser. Crucial intervention to cut out dangerous cross minutes after. Booked for late challenge on Elliott – the first yellow card of the game after 77 minutes.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 7: Very composed on the ball, helping Brighton to dominate possession. Solid defensively in key moments.

Mats Wieffer – 7: Quietly went about his business, laying the foundations for a superb comeback victory. Next season will be key for the Dutchman, who is really starting to show his best.

Yasin Ayari – 8: Such a composed finish when put through one-on-one. The man, who gives his manager goosebumps when he plays, has become one of Brighton’s most important players and he was excellent in the midfield yet again.

Carlos Baleba – 8: A typically classy midfield performance from the 21-year-old. He is only going to get better, too, which is a scary prospect.

Simon Adingra – 6: Beaten too easily by Conor Bradley for the goal. Shot deflected onto the roof of the net. Superb cross for Welbeck’s headed chance. Ran the ball out of play after a dangerous move.

Brajan Gruda – 9: Wow, what a performance! Followed up his first Brighton goal last weekend with a delightful assist for Ayari tonight. Nearly had another one minutes later, setting Adingra up for a blocked effort after running past several Liverpool players. Shot well saved by Alisson as Brighton looked to make it 2-2. Delayed his pass too long after rapid counter attack. Nearly had a second sensational assist to his name after back-heeling the ball to Danny Welbeck, whose shot was saved. Replaced to a fully deserved, standing ovation after 73 minutes.

Yankuba Minteh – 6: Worked hard without pulling up too many trees. Lost balance as he tried to create space for a shot. Tame shot wide after some sustained Brighton pressure.

Danny Welbeck (c) – 7: Perhaps should have scored with that headed chance but Brighton were level soon after anyway – and Welbeck was involved in the build-up in a lovely team goal. His free-kick was heading in but Alisson pulled out a fine save. Huge chance to make it 2-2 but denied by Alisson again after losing his footing slightly. Got back to do his defensive duties well.

Substitutes:

Kaoru Mitoma – 8: What an impact! Took his goal really well after replacing Simon Adingra. Fans were clapping in amazement after one of his trademark first touches to keep the ball in play. A stunning trivela pass was begging to be tapped in by O’Riley but he was offside anyway. Fired a shot over the bar as the clock ticked down.

Diego Gomez – 7: Couldn’t redirect his header on target at 2-2. Vital tackle on Endo.

Matt O’Riley – 7: Somehow didn’t score from Mitoma’s cross but flag would have denied him anyway. Provided the assist for the winning goal.

Jack Hinshelwood – 10: Sparked bedlam in the Amex after he scored the winner immediately after coming on. That deserves the perfect 10.

Harry Howell – 7: What a moment for the young man as he came on for his Premier League debut, alongside his cousin – Jack Hinshelwood. Could have had an assist to his name as Albion searched for a fourth goal.