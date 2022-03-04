Brighton predicted line-up to face Newcastle: Graham Potter's huge Yves Bissouma call and defensive dilemma

The Seagulls endured a difficult February. Albion won one Premier League game in four, losing their last three in a row, and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar month. Head coach Eddie Howe won Manager of the Month after steering the Toon to three wins and a draw.

READ THIS: Graham Potter makes 'explosive' Allan Saint-Maximin admission ahead of Brighton v Newcastle United.

Their excellent run of form has seen Newcastle rise to 14th in the table, four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Ahead of Saturday's game at St James' Park, Brighton head coach Graham Potter revealed that defender Adam Webster is unlikely to feature due to a groin injury.

READ THIS: Eddie Howe hails Newcastle United new boy Dan Burn ahead of Brighton reunion.

Midfielder Adam Lallana could be in contention to face Newcastle, but Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

Potter is expected to stick to a back three. Shane Duffy could slot into the centre half spot, with Solly March missing out, if the Seagulls revert to a back four.

The Brighton head coach is also expected to start Yves Bissouma in midfielder, despite the Mali international's surprising dip in form.

Neal Maupay, who is just one goal shy of surpassing the club's all Premier League goalscoring record of 26, is likely to partner Leandro Trossard up front.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

1. Robert Sánchez Albion's Spanish stopper was sent off when Newcastle visited the Amex in November Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Joël Veltman The versatile Dutch defender has been fielded in four different positions this season Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk The Albion skipper donned the gloves when Robert Sánchez was sent off against Newcastle in December Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Marc Cucurella Has been a revelation at the back for the Seagulls since his summer move from La Liga outfit Getafe. The Spaniard has made the left back spot his own Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales