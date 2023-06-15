Brighton predicted XI for first Premier League game of the 2023/2024 season at home to Luton
Brighton have found out today they will face newly promoted Luton Town at the Amex Stadium on the first day of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
The Albion will kick off a historic campaign by welcoming the Hatters to the south coast for their first game of top flight football in 31 years.
Having been playing Conference football less then ten years, Luton’s penalty shootout victory over Coventry in the Championship play-off final in May secured the club’s fourth promotion in nine seasons and the chance to compete with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side will have seen a few changes to it by the time Luton arrive at the Amex on August 12. The Seagulls have already sold World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35m and look set to lose talisman Moises Caicedo to either Arsenal or Chelsea.
The Sussex side have also brought in some new reinforcements. Watford forward Joao Pedro has been signed for a club record fee of £30m, experienced midfielder James Milner has joined on a free from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud is set to be announced on a similar deal in the next couple of days.
With all this in mind, here is how we predict Brighton to line-up against Luton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.