Brighton predicted XI for first Premier League game of the 2023/2024 season at home to Luton

Brighton have found out today they will face newly promoted Luton Town at the Amex Stadium on the first day of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

The Albion will kick off a historic campaign by welcoming the Hatters to the south coast for their first game of top flight football in 31 years.

Having been playing Conference football less then ten years, Luton’s penalty shootout victory over Coventry in the Championship play-off final in May secured the club’s fourth promotion in nine seasons and the chance to compete with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Brighton will also be coming off the back of a successful season, in which they achieved their highest-ever top flight finish (6th) and Europa League football for the first time ever.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will have seen a few changes to it by the time Luton arrive at the Amex on August 12. The Seagulls have already sold World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35m and look set to lose talisman Moises Caicedo to either Arsenal or Chelsea.

Steele has been Brighton's number one since and that is unlikely to change over the summer.

The Sussex side have also brought in some new reinforcements. Watford forward Joao Pedro has been signed for a club record fee of £30m, experienced midfielder James Milner has joined on a free from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud is set to be announced on a similar deal in the next couple of days.

With all this in mind, here is how we predict Brighton to line-up against Luton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

With Joel Veltman yet to sign a new deal, there is a real chance for Lamptey to nail down the right-back spot, if he can stay fit.

The Brighton skipper had to heartbreakingly pull out of the latest England squad due to injury, but will likely be back fit for pre-season with De Zerbi.

Will hope to build on a fine debut season in England with start in the first league game of the season.

If Caicedo does leave this summer, the versatile Gross will likely find himself in the number six role unless a new player is signed.

Brighton's summer signing is likely to fit into Alexis Mac Allister's old position in the heart of the midfield.

Enjoyed his best season as a Premier League footballer last season and will no doubt continue as De Zerbi's first choice right winger.

Brighton's record signing could form a devastating partnership with Evan Ferguson, whether this is his best position is yet to be seen.

Another player who enjoyed a brilliant first season in England.