Brighton predicted XI vs Manchester United - injuries to key players means changes expected

Brighton are less then four days away from kicking off their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

The Albion are aiming to reach their second-ever cup final when they face Erik ten Hag’s side at the home of football, knowing a victory will book them a spot in the final on June 3 against either Manchester City or Sheffield United.

The Seagulls go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal.

Despite this, Roberto De Zerbi could be without eight first-team players for Sunday’s game due to injuries, as the wear and tear of a intense season begins to take its toll.

Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman all had to be substituted in the win over Chelsea with injury issues; while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable with long-term injuries.

The injury list will mean De Zerbi will have to reshuffle his pack and here is how we think Brighton will line-up at Wembley on Sunday.

1 . Robert Sanchez - goalkeeper De Zerbi's new cup goalkeeper is expected to start on Sunday. Will have been disappointed to concede the goal he did at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Photo: Alex Davidson

2 . Pascal Gross - right-back With no Joel Veltman or Tariq Lamptey, Albion's utility man is likely to leave his current midfield role and slot in to help the team at right-back. Photo: Alex Davidson

3 . Levi Colwill - centre-back The on-loan Chelsea defender is expected to be Dunk's centre-back partner as Webster continues his recovery from the injury sustained at Stamford Bridge. Photo: BEN STANSALL

4 . Lewis Dunk (c) - centre-back The ever-present captain will lead his boyhood club out at Wembley. Photo: Mike Hewitt