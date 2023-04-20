Edit Account-Sign Out
Roberto De Zerbi could be without eight first-team players for Sunday's game due to injuries. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi could be without eight first-team players for Sunday’s game due to injuries. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Brighton predicted XI vs Manchester United - injuries to key players means changes expected

Brighton are less then four days away from kicking off their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST

The Albion are aiming to reach their second-ever cup final when they face Erik ten Hag’s side at the home of football, knowing a victory will book them a spot in the final on June 3 against either Manchester City or Sheffield United.

The Seagulls go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal.

Despite this, Roberto De Zerbi could be without eight first-team players for Sunday’s game due to injuries, as the wear and tear of a intense season begins to take its toll.

Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman all had to be substituted in the win over Chelsea with injury issues; while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable with long-term injuries.

The injury list will mean De Zerbi will have to reshuffle his pack and here is how we think Brighton will line-up at Wembley on Sunday.

De Zerbi's new cup goalkeeper is expected to start on Sunday. Will have been disappointed to concede the goal he did at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

1. Robert Sanchez - goalkeeper

De Zerbi's new cup goalkeeper is expected to start on Sunday. Will have been disappointed to concede the goal he did at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

With no Joel Veltman or Tariq Lamptey, Albion's utility man is likely to leave his current midfield role and slot in to help the team at right-back.

2. Pascal Gross - right-back

With no Joel Veltman or Tariq Lamptey, Albion's utility man is likely to leave his current midfield role and slot in to help the team at right-back.

The on-loan Chelsea defender is expected to be Dunk's centre-back partner as Webster continues his recovery from the injury sustained at Stamford Bridge.

3. Levi Colwill - centre-back

The on-loan Chelsea defender is expected to be Dunk's centre-back partner as Webster continues his recovery from the injury sustained at Stamford Bridge.

The ever-present captain will lead his boyhood club out at Wembley.

4. Lewis Dunk (c) - centre-back

The ever-present captain will lead his boyhood club out at Wembley.

