Brighton predicted XI vs Manchester United - injuries to key players means changes expected
Brighton are less then four days away from kicking off their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.
The Albion are aiming to reach their second-ever cup final when they face Erik ten Hag’s side at the home of football, knowing a victory will book them a spot in the final on June 3 against either Manchester City or Sheffield United.
The Seagulls go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal.
Despite this, Roberto De Zerbi could be without eight first-team players for Sunday’s game due to injuries, as the wear and tear of a intense season begins to take its toll.
Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman all had to be substituted in the win over Chelsea with injury issues; while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable with long-term injuries.
The injury list will mean De Zerbi will have to reshuffle his pack and here is how we think Brighton will line-up at Wembley on Sunday.