Key man and 9.5m young ace back - things we spotted as Brighton train ahead of Manchester United FA Cup semi-final
Brighton have been in training this week preparing for their huge FA Cup semi final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.
The Albion are preparing for their second semi-final in four years and aiming to reach their first final since 1983.
This Sunday, they face the side that beat them in 1983. United are still hoping to win a treble this season, having already captured the EFL Cup and are currently competing in the quarter final of the Europa League against Sevilla.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal.
Their opponents on Sunday will have already played 52 games this season by the time they line-up at 4:30pm on April 23.
United have won their last three leagues games without conceding and will hope to get past their Spanish opponents on Thursday in the Europa League, having squandered a two goal lead at home to be level in the tie heading into the second leg.
Erik ten Hag will also be seeking revenge on the team that inflicted defeat in his first game in charge of Manchester United. Brighton memorably won 2-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, thanks to two goals from Pascal Gross.
Albion were snapped in training this week preparing for the Wembley fixture and here are the main things we spotted from the sessions.