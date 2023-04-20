Brighton have been in training this week preparing for their huge FA Cup semi final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

The Albion are preparing for their second semi-final in four years and aiming to reach their first final since 1983.

This Sunday, they face the side that beat them in 1983. United are still hoping to win a treble this season, having already captured the EFL Cup and are currently competing in the quarter final of the Europa League against Sevilla.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Their opponents on Sunday will have already played 52 games this season by the time they line-up at 4:30pm on April 23.

United have won their last three leagues games without conceding and will hope to get past their Spanish opponents on Thursday in the Europa League, having squandered a two goal lead at home to be level in the tie heading into the second leg.

Erik ten Hag will also be seeking revenge on the team that inflicted defeat in his first game in charge of Manchester United. Brighton memorably won 2-1 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, thanks to two goals from Pascal Gross.

Albion were snapped in training this week preparing for the Wembley fixture and here are the main things we spotted from the sessions.

1 . JPBISport-19-04-23-Brighton training PAP-SSX8.jpg Brighton go into the cup tie in good form, losing just one of their last nine games and most recently securing a famous 2-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Julio Enciso wondergoal. Photo: BHAFC

2 . Adam Lallana back in training The experienced midfielder is a key player to De Zerbi and has been missed since hobbling off with a thigh injury in the Leicester game just under three month ago. His return to the grass will increase the likelihood of an appearance before the end of the season. Photo: BHAFC

3 . Webster fighting to be ready for Sunday The centre-back had to be taken off with an injury at the end of the Chelsea victory and many feared that would rule him out of the semi final. But he has been seen back in full training this week, so it looks like he will be available for Sunday's game. Photo: BHAFC

4 . Jason Steele to push Sanchez for starting spot De Zerbi's new number one goalkeeper missed the Chelsea game with a knock sustained in training, but has seemly overcome this and is back in selection contention. Whether De Zerbi sticks with Robert Sanchez for this cup tie or reinstates Steele is still unknown. Photo: BHAFC