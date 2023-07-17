Brighton & Hove Albion are close to agreeing a contract with Fiorentina defender Igor Julio ahead of a proposed move to the Amex Stadium.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a four-year-deal has been agreed between the Albion and the Brazilian’s representatives, with the two clubs now in talks over a fee for the deal to go ahead.

The Seagulls top priority for the rest of the summer transfer window is a left-sided centre-back. According to the Atheltic, Igor was a player lined up by the Sussex side as an alternative to top target Levi Colwill.

The Chelsea defender was wanted by Brighton after impressing on loan for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season, but the club saw a £40m bid for the player rejected by the Blues, who are keen to keep hold of the England Under-21 star.

Brighton had also been interested in Ajax defender Calvin Bassey, but for now are pushing ahead with a move for Igor, who is keen to leave Italy this window, having already attracted interest from Fulham.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Serie A side and is expected to cost Brighton £14m.