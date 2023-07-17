NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Brighton push ahead of Fulham and come close to agreeing contract with Fiorentina defender as Levi Colwill interest begins to waver

Brighton & Hove Albion are close to agreeing a contract with Fiorentina defender Igor Julio ahead of a proposed move to the Amex Stadium.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

According to Fabrizio Romano, a four-year-deal has been agreed between the Albion and the Brazilian’s representatives, with the two clubs now in talks over a fee for the deal to go ahead.

The Seagulls top priority for the rest of the summer transfer window is a left-sided centre-back. According to the Atheltic, Igor was a player lined up by the Sussex side as an alternative to top target Levi Colwill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chelsea defender was wanted by Brighton after impressing on loan for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season, but the club saw a £40m bid for the player rejected by the Blues, who are keen to keep hold of the England Under-21 star.

Most Popular
According to Fabrizio Romano, a four-year-deal has been agreed between the Albion and the Brazilian’s representatives, with the two clubs now in talks over a fee for the deal to go ahead. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)According to Fabrizio Romano, a four-year-deal has been agreed between the Albion and the Brazilian’s representatives, with the two clubs now in talks over a fee for the deal to go ahead. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
According to Fabrizio Romano, a four-year-deal has been agreed between the Albion and the Brazilian’s representatives, with the two clubs now in talks over a fee for the deal to go ahead. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Manchester United midfielder put up for sale alerting Brighton and West Ham

"I'm so bored" - Brighton fans disappointed by reveal of 2023/2024 home kit

Brighton had also been interested in Ajax defender Calvin Bassey, but for now are pushing ahead with a move for Igor, who is keen to leave Italy this window, having already attracted interest from Fulham.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Serie A side and is expected to cost Brighton £14m.

Igor made 35 appearances for Fiorentina last season and helped the side finish eighth in Serie A and reach the final of the Conference League, in which they lost to West Ham United.

Related topics:BrightonFulhamAmex StadiumAlbion