Manchester United midfielder put up for sale alerting Brighton and West Ham

Manchester United are reportedly open to the idea of selling Scott McTominay this summer after Erik ten Hag gave his blessing to let go of the midfielder.

The Red Devils boss is looking to overhaul the club’s current midfield, and will let the Scot go for the right price to help speed up the revamp.

The midfield re-build has already begun at Old Trafford with the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for £60m last week.

McTominay had previously been the youngest midfielder at the club before Mount’s arrival and was liked by Ten Hag and his coaching staff, with the Dutchemen preferring the 24-year-old over his midfield teammates Donny Van de Beek and Fred.

However, with Fred entering the last year of his contract and De Beek attracting very little interest from other clubs, United now see more selling power in McTominay and would like to cash in before he enters the last year of his current deal next June.

The 6 ft 4 midfielder has been a United player since joining the youth academy as a six-year-old in 2002 and has gone on to make 209 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

West Ham are the favourites to sign McTominay in this window. The Hammers are currently looking to replace their former captain Declan Rice, after the England international secured a £106m move to Arsenal, a record transfer fee between two British clubs.

Brighton are also in the market for a central midfielder, having already sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35m and being on the verge of losing his partner Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a Rice-like figure.