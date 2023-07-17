"I'm so bored" - Brighton fans disappointed by reveal of 2023/2024 home kit

Brighton & Hove Albion fans have voiced their disapproval at the club’s new home kit for the 2023/2024 season.

The Seagulls released their new strip for the next campaign today in partnership with Nike, detailing the classic Albion blue and white stripes and featuring blue sleeves and a V-shaped collar.

The kit is made from recycled polyester fibres and Nike Dri-FIT technology, with the club describing the loose fit as giving the shirt a ‘relaxed feel’ – available in men's, women's, youth and infant.

Having released the new kit on social media, a number of fans expressed their disappointment at a top they believed to look very similar to the one they saw their beloved team wear last season.

One person tweeted: "Bruh all that hype and it’s the same as last season”

Another said: "Well that’s disappointing”

A third wrote: "ahahahhahahaha all that wait for this”

A fourth supporter added: "I know people say this for most shirts but I literally can’t see any difference”

Some blamed Brighton’s sponsor for the uninspired kit choice, with one fan sating: "Don’t get me wrong it’s not a grim kit but please can we move on from Nike I’m so bored of their templates”

Another simply wrote: “yea sack off nike asap”

