Manchester City have named a strong line-up to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening – whilst Roberto De Zerbi has rested some key players (Wednesday, May 24).

With European football already secured, Lewis Dunk – who has today been called up to the England squad – starts on the bench after being one of the first names on the team sheet throughout the season.

The captain is joined on the sidelines by Alexis Mac Allister, Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman in four Brighton changes from the 3-1 win over Southampton.

They are replaced by Jan Paul van Hecke, Danny Welbeck, Billy Gilmour and Facundo Buonanotte.

Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of Roberto De Zerbi, classing him as 'one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years'. Photo by Justin Setterfield/2022 Getty Images)

Albion’s opponents – newly crowned Premier League winners – Manchester City have restored some of their big hitters to the team after making wholesale changes against Chelsea at the weekend.

The champions, who will be given a guard on honour at the Amex, have put out a formidable line-up – with only Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Stefan Ortega keeping their place in the team.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland all start for the visitors, who have FA Cup and Champions League finals to look forward to.

Brighton, meanwhile, need one point to guarantee their place in the Europa League next season.

Brighton XI: Steele, Van Hecke, Colwill, Caicedo, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Enciso, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Webster, Dunk, Mac Allister, Undav, Ayari, Ferguson, Veltman, McGill, Peupion

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Rodri, Lewis; Gundoagn, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

