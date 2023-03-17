Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton quartet handed England call-ups ahead of international qualifiers and friendlies

Four Brighton & Hove Albion players will represent England at youth level during the international period this month.

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT

Levi Colwill and Carl Rushworth have been named in the England under-21 squad for two upcoming friendlies ahead of this summer’s 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia.

The Young Lions entertain France at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 25 (5pm), before welcoming Croatia to Fulham’s Craven Cottage three days later (7.45pm).

Colwill has made 12 appearances in all competitions since joining the Seagulls on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August.

Brighton & Hove Albion young guns Jack Hinshelwood, Carl Rushworth, James Beadle and Levi Colwill will represent England at youth level during the international period this month. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images
Rushworth, meanwhile, has spent the campaign on loan at League One club Lincoln City. The young goalkeeper has appeared 37 times this season for the Imps, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding 34.

James Beadle has been named in the England under-19 squad for this month’s three 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers.

The under-19s welcome Hungary to Walsall’s Bescot Stadium on March 22 (7.30pm), host Iceland at the New York Stadium in Rotherham three days later (2pm), before concluding their qualifying campaign against Turkey at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on March 28 (7.30pm).

Beadle joined League One outfit Crewe Alexandra on loan in January. The 18-year-old has made five appearances for the Railwaymen, keeping one clean sheet and conceding six.

Jack Hinshelwood has been called-up to the England under-18 squad for the first time.

The under-18s take on Croatia (March 22), Belgium (March 24) and Switzerland (March 27).

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Hinshelwood has yet to make a senior appearance for Albion, but has netted twice in 16 Premier League 2 games for Brighton’s under-21s this season.

