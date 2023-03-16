Levi Colwill couldn’t stop smiling after returning from injury to help Brighton beat arch rivals Crystal Palace 1-0.

Levil Colwill slotted in seamlessly alongside Lewis Dunk and made more than one crucial piece of defending to maintain a valuable three points and clean sheet against Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Colwill slotted in seamlessly alongside Lewis Dunk and made more than one crucial piece of defending to maintain a valuable three points and clean sheet. It was like he had been away despite a two-month injury lay-off.

"It’s the best feeling in the world,”the on-loan Chelsea defender. “It's a big rival win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just so happy with the result. "It was very tough but the reward is so great.

"Everyone works hard every day to get these clean sheets as a defensive unit. We did so well today.”

The 20-year-old was asked about his high stakes tackle on Wilfred Zaha in the final seconds of the game, when Palace were piling on some late pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was playing it didn't seem like a big tackle,” he said. “I just saw the ball there so I tapped it. I got the touch and went down.

"It gave us a second to regroup. I'll have to watch the tackle back anyway."

On the heated atmosphere at the Amex Stadium, Colwill added: “I loved it. The fans were amazing. Being out there, it was like having a 12th man. They backed us the whole way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win keeps Brighton in seventh place but they are now level on points with sixth-place Liverpool, with a game in hand. They are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

On the possibility of playing in Europe next season, Colwill said: “We have to keep pushing. We have to keep getting points every game. We need to stick together and work hard to achieve these goals.”

Colwill said Brighton is his ‘main priority’ at the moment but he hasn’t considered what lies ahead at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he wants to stay beyond this season, he said: "I haven't thought about it. If I start planning for the future, things might not go well.

"I'm just thinking of working hard. I've loved every minute of it. I've learned so much, even when I wasn't playing. Now I'm getting minutes, I'm back from injury, so I can't complain.

“I've been training extra hard. Every day the gaffer has been making us work hard and it showed.”

Have you read?: Brighton and Hove Albion's new predicted finish after win over Crystal Palace boosts European hope

Advertisement Hide Ad