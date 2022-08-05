The Spanish defender leaves Albion after a year at the club, having joined from Getafe last summer.

Cucurella has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the two clubs agreed a deal worth a reported £63m.

The 24-year-old looked to be on his way to Manchester City earlier this window but Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions bid £30m and then refused to meet Albion’s valuation of £50m.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: "We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad.

"Of course we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future. He had an excellent first season in the Premier League, deservedly winning both our Player of the Season awards, and has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past 12 months."

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber added: "We did not want or need to sell Marc, despite interest from different clubs. We wanted to keep him at Brighton where he has done so well.

“However, recognising Marc wanted the opportunity to play in the Champions League, our absolute priority was to ensure any deal was the right one for Brighton & Hove Albion.

"We have worked very hard with Chelsea over the past week or so, and particularly in the past 24 hours, to secure the right valuation for an exceptional player."

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Cucurella said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added: “Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea.’

Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, co-controlling owners of Chelsea, said: “We’re very excited to bring Marc to Chelsea and he is another key part of our squad building as we enter the new season.

"We’re all looking forward to getting started on the pitch now, and Marc only adds to that feeling. We welcome him to the club!”

Cucurella signed for Albion on transfer deadline day in August 2021. He made 35 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and making two assists.

In an impressive debut season, he won Brighton & Hove Albion’s Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the season at the end of season awards back in May.