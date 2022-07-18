The Seagulls have joined a growing list of clubs who are interested in snapping up the 25-year-old.

The six-foot-seven striker has also caught the eye of West Ham United and Southampton, according to Sky Deutschland.

Kalajdžić, who missed most of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign through injury, netted six goals and provided two assists in 15 league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the race to sign VfB Stuttgart and Austria forward Sasa Kalajdžić but face fierce competition from, amongst others, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur for his services. Picture by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The season prior saw the Austrian international plunder 16 goals, and six assists, in 33 Bundesliga games for Stuttgart.

Kalajdžić, who has also been mooted as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski at perennial German champions Bayern, has been capped 15 times for Austria, scoring four goals.

The towering forward, who is out of contract next summer, struck for his country in the 2–1 loss after extra-time against eventual champions Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16.

But, despite intense speculation, Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat confirmed no transfer offers have been made for the striker.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, the former head of recruitment at Arsenal said: “There are no offers. [There are] three options, you sell, you extend his contract, or the contract expires if there are no offers that are good enough to accept them.