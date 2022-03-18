Brighton set to receive almost €200,000 over transfer of ex-Real Madrid youngster

The Spanish outlet has reported that the Seagulls are set to receive a transfer windfall of €187,500 from Los Albicelestes.

Albion took the Spanish club to court in relation to Harper's €1.5million move to Getafe in the summer of 2019.

Málaga Hoy said Albion believed they were owed sell on fees from Málaga and subsequently took them to court.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to receive almost €200,000 from Málaga over the transfer of former Real Madrid youngster Jack Harper, according to Spanish newspaper Málaga Hoy. Picture by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

According to the Spanish newspaper, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport have ruled that Málaga must pay Brighton the outstanding money owed in 12 monthly installments throughout the rest of the year.

The decision has not gone down well with the Málaga-based newspaper. Málaga Hoy said the LaLiga 2 outfit were 'quite generous in paying such an amount' for Harper at the time.

Málaga Hoy added Los Albicelestes could have signed the Scottish youth international on a free but Málaga wished to avoid conflict between the two clubs.

Harper moved to Brighton from European heavyweights Real Madrid in July 2015. The forward returned to Spain with Málaga in January 2017 after an injury-plagued spell at the Seagulls.

The Scot spent the end of the 2016-17 campaign and all of 2017-18 with Málaga's B team. Harper plundered 24 goals in 50 appearances in 2017-18 as he helped the B team achieve promotion to Spain's third tier, the Segunda División B, via the play-offs.

He found goals harder to come by in Málaga's first team. The striker netted just four goals in 24 games for Los Albicelestes before his departure to Getafe.

Harper has yet to make a senior appearance for the Madrid-based club. Since August 2019 the 26-year-old has spent time on loan at Alcorcón, Cartagena, Villarreal B and Racing Santander, scoring a combined total of four goals in 37 games during this period.

