Brighton star joins league champions just hours after Pervis Estupinan transfer decision

Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has joined Belgian champions Union SG from Brighton

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has completed a permanent move to Union Saint-Gilloise, for a reported fee of £5.5m.

Scherpen, 25, spent last season on loan with Sturm Graz, where he made 36 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga and Champions League.

He joined Albion from Ajax in July 2021 and made his only appearance in January 2022 against West Brom in the FA Cup. He subsequently had loan spells with Oostende and Vitesse Arnhem.

Scherpen has signed a contract with Union until 2028.

Albion technical director David Weir said, “Kjell is at the stage of his career where he wants a permanent move, and this is a great opportunity for him at a club who won the Belgian League last season.

“We thank him for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”

The announcement from Brighton arrives just hours after left back Pervis Estupinan sealed his permanent move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Brighton well-stocked for goalkeepers

Brighton are quite well stocked in the goalkeeping department. Dutch international Bart Verbruggen was the No 1 last season, with Jason Steele providing experienced and reliable back up.

Carl Rushworth, who was recently linked with Coventry, has featured in pre-season and remains with the Seagulls.

England under-21 goalkeeper James Beadle is on loan at Birmingham and Canada international Tom McGill signed a fresh contract with the Seagulls last month.

