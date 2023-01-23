Brighton stepping up pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk defender following injury to Chelsea loan star

Brighton have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.

The 26-year-old is Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi’s top target and the Italian coach is said to be pushing for the club to sign the Ukrainian international.

Brighton are reluctant to pay Shaktar’s £20 million valuation of the centre-back, but talks are said to be on-going.

Matviyenko, who has won 52 caps for his national side, played under De Zerbi whilst he was manager of Shaktar from May 2021 until July 2022, when he left Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

Matviyenko is a left-sided centre-back and came through the Shakhtar youth system before making his debut in 2015. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

The player is keen to work with De Zerbi again and is currently in London on non-transfer related business.

Brighton are keen to sign a central defender after news broke that Levi Colwill would miss 4-6 weeks of action with a quad injury.

