Brighton striker hit by injury blow ahead of Manchester United of AEK Athens

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s games against France and The Netherlands after picking up a knee injury.

The 18-year-old sustained the knock in Brighton’s 3-1 home win over Newcastle, in which the forward scored his first professional hat-trick.

Ferguson was brought off in the 81st minute by Roberto De Zerbi and will miss The Boys in Green’s next two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ireland take on France in Paris on September 7 and then the Netherlands at home on September 10.

The severity of Ferguson’s injury is unclear, but the Albion will hope to have him back fit for their trip to Manchester United on September 16, before they kick off their first-ever Europa League campaign at home to AEK Athens on September 21.