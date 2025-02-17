Brighton take another swipe at Chelsea and Enzo Maresca with barbed social media post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s admin enjoy latest dig at Chelsea

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton followed up back to back victories against Chelsea with a not so subtle dig on social media.

Last week the Seagulls knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 triumph thanks to goals from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler's team then followed that with an even better display as they thrashed Enzo Maresca's team 3-0 in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea, has suffered back to back defeats to Brighton

Mitoma set the tone with a sublime opener, before a double from Yankuba Minteh sealed three points – which places them 10th table following the weekend’s matches.

The Brighton-Chelsea rivalry has simmered along nicely in the past few years mainly because the West London club have lured away the likes of Marc Cucrella, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and former boss Graham Potter.

It's all makes for a tense affair whenever the two sides meet, with Brighton fans always quick to make their feelings known to their former players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea walloped Brighton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season but since then Hurzeler has had the better of Maresca. The Italian boss stoked the fires even more prior the Premier League defeat as he refused to answer any questions on Hurzeler.

He instead chose to praise Hurzeler’s predecessor Roberto De Zerbi, who is a friend of the Maresca.

The Chelsea manager was asked if Hurzeler is a “top manager” and Maresca refused to answer the question before swiftly leaving the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the consecutive victories, Brighton's admin couldn't resist another dig at Maresca and Chelsea. "Fabian Hurzeler. Top manager." they posted on X, along with some blue and white hearts.

Hurzeler was more diplomatic following the 3-0 triumph.

No, no, I respect him,” said Huzeler. “He's doing a great job, he's a great manager, and for me it's always good to compete with the best managers, and therefore I always respect everyone and everyone's opinion.”

Maesca did not revisit the Hurzeler issue after the latest loss but instead apologised to the Chelsea fans.

“The performance is not one you want to offer so we are very upset and sorry for the fans that were here,” said the Italian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are completely right to be upset, especially in this moment of the season. To come here and play in the way we played, not on the ball, in terms of desire, we probably need to show more.”