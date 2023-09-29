BREAKING
Brighton team news: Albion missing five players but welcome back star striker

Roberto De Zerbi will be without five key players for Brighton’s trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League this Saturday (September 30).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Brighton have the chance to move top of the league for a couple of hours when they face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

Albion were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea earlier this week, but will look to extend their good run of form in the league, having won five of their first six league matches.

James Milner and Pascal Gross were absent for the defeat at Stamford Bridge due to muscular injuries. Brighton boss De Zerbi confirmed in his pre-match press conference that neither had recovered in time for Saturday’s game.

Brighton have the chance to move top of the league for a couple of hours when they face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.  . (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Brighton have the chance to move top of the league for a couple of hours when they face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.  . (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
De Zerbi said: “No Pascal [Gross] is not available he can’t play. We will try to play him in the Europa League, but we will see in the next few days. James Milner doesn't play as well.”

The Italian coach will also be without Adam Lallana, due to what the 44-year-old described as a ‘small injury’.

However, Evan Ferguson is set to be included in the matchday squad, having recovered from an illness which has affected him for the last week.

The Irish striker missed Brighton’s Europa League tie against AEK Athens last Thursday due to feeling unwell and only played 45 minutes of the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

De Zerbi said: “Evan is good, he working yesterday very well and we have to choose tomorrow.”

Ahead of a crucial Europa League game against Marseille on Thursday, De Zerbi will likely shuffle his pack again for the contest at Villa Park, having made nearly 30 changes in Brighton’s last four games.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Solly March will likely be reinstated into the first eleven, having sat on the bench for the game at Chelsea on Wednesday.

