Brighton team news: Five Albion players likely to miss trip to Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion could be without five first-team players for the their trip to Bournemouth on Sunday (September 24).

The Seagulls face a short travel down the south coast for their next Premier League game, just three days after a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to AEK Athens (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Seagulls face a short travel down the south coast for their next Premier League game, just three days after a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to AEK Athens in their first-ever Europa League game.

Roberto De Zerbi was without captain Lewis Dunk for the defeat to the Greek champions, after the defender sustained a muscular injury following the 3-1 win against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Albion boss admitted in his pre-match press conference that Dunk was unlikely to be back in time for Sunday’s game. De Zerbi also stated that James Milner and Pascal Gross were struggling with injury issues following Thursday’s game.

The Italian coach said: “I don't know the situation of James [Milner, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross. Pascal has a musical problem. We have to analyse the situation and make the best decision.”

Brighton will also continue to be without Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder, as they continue their recovery from long-term knee injuries.

Albion are expected to make a number of changes for Sunday’s game, as they look to continue their strong start to the domestic season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex side have won four of their first five league games, including a memorable 3-1 victory against Erik ten Hag’s side in their last game.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

However, Sunday’s tie against the Cherries sees Brighton’s first-ever outing following a European game, kicking off less then 72 hours after the full-time whistle sounded at the Amex Stadium.

Their opponents on Sunday have yet to win in the league this season under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Having stayed up against the odds under Gary O'Neil in the prior campaign, the Cherries spent more than £110m on new players such as Tyler Adams and Justin Kluivert, but have so far picked up two draws and three defeats this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the winless run, Iraola will have been pleased with parts of his sides battling display against Chelsea last Sunday, in which they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw.