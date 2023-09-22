BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson injury update ahead of Bournemouth and Chelsea game

Roberto De Zerbi admitted Lewis Dunk would be unlikely to return to action when Brighton face Bournemouth on Sunday (September 22).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Albion will return to action just three days after their disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to AEK Athens in their first-ever Europa League game.

Dunk and Evan Ferguson were both unavailable for Thursday’s defeat to the Greek champions. The Brighton skipper picked up a muscular injury in the 3-1 win over United, while Ferguson was ruled out on the day of the game due to illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth clash, De Zerbi said he was unsure of the severity of his skipper’s injury and did not want to take any risks with the centre-back.

Most Popular
The Brighton skipper picked up a muscular injury in the 3-1 win over United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)The Brighton skipper picked up a muscular injury in the 3-1 win over United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
The Brighton skipper picked up a muscular injury in the 3-1 win over United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, the Seagulls’ boss was more optimistic about Ferguson’s chances of playing.

De Zerbi said: “We can’t take risk especially in this part of the season. For Evan Ferguson, there is a chance he can play.”

Despite the poor start to their European campaign, Albion have been flying high in the Premier League, winning four of their first five league games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their last domestic outing saw them comfortably sweep aside Manchester United at Old Trafford, moving them up to fifth in the table.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Brighton star reveals why Roberto De Zerbi's side struggled against AEK Athens

Roberto De Zerbi issues worrying Lewis Dunk fitness update ahead of Bournemouth

Penalty ace Joao Pedro makes painful West Ham comparison after Europa League loss to AEK Athens

Their opponents on Sunday have yet to win in the league this season under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Having stayed up against the odds under Gary O'Neil in the prior campaign, the Cherries spent more than £110m on new players such as Tyler Adams and Justin Kluivert, but have so far picked up two draws and three defeats this term.

Despite the winless run, Iraola will have been pleased with parts of his sides battling display against Chelsea last Sunday, in which they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw.

Brighton face Bournemouth at 2pm on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium.

Related topics:BrightonChelseaBournemouthManchester UnitedLewis DunkAlbion