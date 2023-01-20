Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton to be without on-loan Chelsea defender for games against Liverpool and Newcastle

Brighton defender Levi Colwill is expected to be out more than a month after picking up a injury in training.

By Frankie Elliott
1 hour ago
Colwill joined Albion on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer and has started the last nine games in all competitions for De Zerbi. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
The 19-year-old has suffered a quad injury and is expected be out for between four to six weeks.

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that the on-loan Chelsea defender would be unavailable for the Seagulls’ trip to Leciester City tomorrow (January 21) in the pre-match press conference.

De Zerbi said: “We have a problem with Colwill but we are ready and able to play well and play a very important game. If we want to win at Leicester we have to play a perfect game because although they are not so high in the table, they are always a good team with very good players. Colwill has a muscular problem."

Colwill joined Albion on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer and has started the last nine games in all competitions for De Zerbi.

His recent performances had reportedly caught the attention of Gareth Southgate – who was considering calling up the central defender for the Three Lions first two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine in March.

However, this injury setback is likely to keep Colwill out of the England manager’s plans for the time being.

Colwill is also set to miss Brighton’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Liverpool (January 29) and derby day fixture with Crystal Palace on February 11.

Games Colwill will miss: Leicester City (A) – January 21 Liverpool (H) FA Cup – January 29 Bournemouth (H) – February 4 Crystal Palace (A) – February 11 Fulham (H) – February 18 Newcastle (A) – February 25 West Ham (H) – March 4

