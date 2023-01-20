Leicester City vs Brighton: Brendan Rodgers to have up to eight players missing, Albion without Chelsea loan star

Brighton begin life without Leandro Trossard with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face struggling Leicester City.

Albion accepted a £27 million offer from Arsenal for the Belgium winger on Thursday (January 19), with the deal all but done after the player agreed personal conditions with the North London club.

Trossard had publicity declared he wanted to leave Albion last Friday (January 13), following his public falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite this, Brighton have been flying high in the Premier League, winning three of their last four league games, scoring 12 goals and sitting in sixth in the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's side dismantled FA and EFL Cup holders Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Most recently, Roberto De Zerbi’s side dismantled FA and EFL Cup holders Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. Victory tomorrow could see the Seagulls rise to fifth.

The Brighton boss said Levi Colwill had a slight injury issue, so was unlikely to start tomorrow’s game, despite a string of good performances in recent weeks.

Jakub Moder is still several weeks from returning to action, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in April 2022.

Their opponents Leicester have been in dire form so far this season, winning just five of their 19 league games and losing four one the bounce since the World Cup.

Manager Brendan Rodgers can point to his long injury list as the cause of these issues – Ricardo Pereira (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (calf), Jonny Evans (calf) and Boubakary Soumare (thigh) are all still out with long-term issues.