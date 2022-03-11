Brighton to continue show of support for Ukraine in Liverpool and Arsenal clashes

More than £10,000 has already been raised for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal as a result of fans purchasing the shirt over the past week; and this week Premier League clubs collectively donated £1m to the Disasters Emergency Committee, to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

With both the men’s and women’s first-team fixtures being broadcast live in the UK and in a huge number of other countries around the world this weekend, Albion have opted to sport the colours of the Ukrainian flag — as they did last weekend in their respective men’s and women’s away fixtures — instead of the club’s traditional blue-and-white stripes.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: "We continue to be horrified by the events in Ukraine and wish to show our support for all those affected. We reiterate the many calls for peace.

In a continued show of support for Ukraine, Brighton & Hove Albion men’s and women’s teams will wear the club’s yellow and blue third strip for their home fixtures with Liverpool and Arsenal, in the Premier League and Women’s Super League, this coming weekend. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

"We were proud to wear yellow and blue in both matches last weekend, and felt the gesture of changing the colours for our home fixtures this weekend would further amplify the message and continue to show our solidarity with all those suffering as a result of this terrible conflict."

ALL profits from ongoing sales of Albion's yellow and blue third strip will continue to be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

For fans wishing to donate directly, they can do so here.

