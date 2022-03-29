Brighton trailing Rangers wonderkid targeted by Man United, Liverpool and Man City

Seagulls technical director, and former Rangers captain, David Weir sent scouts to run the rule over the 16-year-old while on international duty with Scotland under-17s.

The striker struck twice for the Young Scots in last Wednesday's 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in their opening game of the UEFA Under-17 Championship Elite Round.

Wilson has now hit seven goals in six matches for Scotland under-17s. The teen talent has also plundered 40 goals for Rangers' youth teams this season.

The striker's stellar scoring rate has prompted interest from Brighton, as well as the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leeds United.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Villa are set to win the race for the teenager in a deal worth £300,000.

But the Scottish Daily Express has reported that a deal has not been struck for the wonderkid, and the Rangers are trying to convince Wilson to stay at Ibrox.

Football Insider have reported that the Light Blues have offered to make Wilson the highest paid youngster in the club's history.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Graham Potter are trailing Rangers' teenage goalscoring sensation Rory Wilson, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The forward is eligible to sign his first professional contract at Rangers after turning 16 in January.

Wilson would have to wait until he turned 17 to sign a professional deal at a club in England.

