Brighton transfer news: Albion to battle Leeds United and Leicester for Ecuador international midfielder

Brighton already have Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento among their ranks and are said to be tracking Los Angeles FC midfielder José Cifuentes.

The 23-year-old has represented his country six times and will likely feature at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Cifuentes is one of the brightest talents in the MLS and – according to reports from South America – has also been linked with Albion's rivals Leeds United and Leicester City.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has not ruled out further signings this transfer window following their opening day Premier League victory at Manchester United

Albion head coach Graham Potter has not ruled out making further signings before the end of the transfer window.

His team that beat Manchester 2-1 on the opening day featured no new signings but did boast Cifuentes' compatriot Caicedo, who produced a fine display at Old Trafford.

Caicedo, who signed for the Seagulls last year for around £4.5m, helped Albion dominate the midfield battle and will be a key player for Potter this season. Sarmiento, who also highly regarded by Potter, was an unused substitute.

Brighton may look to bolster their squad in the coming weeks and have the funds to do so having pocketed almost £100m following the sales of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

So far this window Brighton have signed Paraguayan international teenager Julio Enciso for around £8.5m and attacker Simon Adingra – wh was loaned to Union SG – for £7m.

The club were also heavily linked to Austrian international midfielder and free agent Florian Grillitsch.