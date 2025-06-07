Brighton forward Joao Pedro is wanted by Newcastle United | Getty Images

Joao Pedro is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer after two seasons at the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly poised to step up their interest in Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has revealed that Toon boss Eddie Howe has turned his focus towards the Brazilian as he looks for the perfect forward partner for Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly also been on the Newcastle supremo’s wanted list as he prepares to lead his side into a Champions League campaign next season, following their fifth-place finish in last season’s Premier League.

But with the Cameroon international expected to seal a £60m-plus move to Manchester United, it’s claimed Pedro has emerged as Newcastle’s No1 attacking target.

It’s believed the 23-year-old can complement top-scorer Isak’s game, with his technical ability, strength and pace ideal for playing up top alongside the Swede or even in wide attacking areas.

Pedro is contracted to Brighton until 2028, having signed a five-year deal when he moved to the Amex Stadium for a club-record £30m from Watford in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls apparently value the Brazil international in the same price range as Mbeumo, having scored 19 Premier League goals in 58 appearances for the club.

Wanted man Joao Pedro’s Brighton troubles

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler | Getty Images

Pedro scored 10 goals for Brighton in the 2024-25 Premier League and registered six assists but fell out of favour under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

He missed a chunk of games at the end of the season as he served a three-match ban for a needless red card in the 4-1 loss at Brentford.

The Brazilian then instigated a training ground bust-up with Albion’s Player of the Season Jan Paul Van Hecke, which saw Hurzeler omit him from his match-day squad for the fixtures against Liverpool and Spurs - two games which the Seagulls won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath’s report that Newcastle are set to step up their efforts to sign Pedro come alongside Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Saturday that the player is ‘expected to leave Brighton, with movements taking place’.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the player in recent months.

For your next Brighton read: Next Tottenham manager: Ex-Brighton man and former Spurs boss rank highly to replace sacked Ange Postecoglou