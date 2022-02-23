Brighton transfer swoop amid Chelsea star's contract talks as Southampton and Norwich plan to hijack deal

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be one of a number of Premier League clubs chasing Chelsea's academy star.

Midfielder Xavier Simons, 19, is one of the leading lights among the Chelsea youth ranks and is out of contract with the Blues this summer.

Brighton are reportedly interested in the teenager who made his debut for Thomas Tuchel's team in the Carabao Cup win at Brentford.

Albion however are said to face stiff competition for his signature with Southampton, Norwich and Watford also said to be keen on the England youth international.

Chelsea do however remain keen to keep their rising star and have entered talks with youngster on a contract extension.

Brighton have of course had previous success in raiding Chelsea's vast array of youth.

In January 2020 Albion moved swiftly for flying young wing back Tariq Lamptey and snapped him up in a £3m deal on deadline day.

Lamptey, 21, was keen for regular top flight football and has proved a great success at Brighton.

Despite issues with a hamstring injury, he has quickly established himself as a firm favourite at the Amex Stadium and has been linked with big money move to Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Bayern Munich.

Lamptey's pace and power is a huge asset for Brighton down the right flank and has added a further dimension to Albion's play as Graham Potter's team are on track to secure their highest ever Premier League finish.

Lamptey's progress would not have gone unnoticed by Simons who is keen to play regular first team football.